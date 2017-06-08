L.A. County Sheriff's deputies will soon be equipped with a drug that can stop opioid overdose

- The opioid crisis has been called the worst epidemic in U.S. history.



It's the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50.



But now the L.A. County Sheriff's Department is doing something about it.



The L.A. County Sheriff's department is becoming the largest law enforcement agency in the country to equip its deputies with a drug that can stop an opioid overdose.



The department is handing out 'Naloxone' nasal spray kits to 600 deputies this week and they want to get the drug to more than 3,000 of its street cops by the end of the year, according to Commander Judy Gerhardt.



Naloxone is a medication that reverses the respiratory depression resulting from an opiate overdose caused by drugs like heroin, oxycodone and methadone, according to the Drug Policy Alliance.



With proper training Naloxone can be safely administered by police officers and family members. The drug is delivered by injection or with a nasal spray.

