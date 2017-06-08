Man wounded in El Sereno officer-involved shooting

- A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in El Sereno.

No officers were injured in the shooting that occurred about 3:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Turquoise Street, according Los Angeles police officer Mike Lopez.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available, Lopez said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

