1 person in 'grave condition' after accident involving garbage truck in Valley Village

FOX 11 photo.

- A collision involving a garbage truck and a smaller truck Thursday in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles left two people injured, one of them in "grave condition,'' authorities said.

The crash was reported about 11 a.m. in the 12100 block of West Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was listed in "grave condition'' and the other suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the LAFD reported.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

