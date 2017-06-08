Bittersweet graduation after shooting death of Narbonne High School senior

- Thursday was graduation day for students at Nathaniel A. Narbonne High School in Harbor City, and for the class of 2017, the event was bittersweet.

Fabian Nunez, 17, had been scheduled to graduate, but his life was cut short Tuesday after he was shot in an "unprovoked attack," police said.

The teen was with a group of friends around midnight near his home in the 900 block of I Street when the shooting occurred, according to LAPD Detective David Cortez.

"This was unprovoked,'' Cortez said. "These kids were just hanging out together.''

The teen reportedly was having trouble with gang members at his school, but did not belong to a gang, family members said.

Investigators said the shooter, wearing dark clothing, walked up to Nunez and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call police at (877) LAPD-247.

