Armed woman killed in Long Beach officer-involved shooting

- An armed woman was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which occurred in the area of Studebaker Road and Spring Street, according to Marlene Arrona of the Long Beach Police Department.

Dramatic domestic dispute with a running gun battle ends in officer involved shooting and female suspect dead. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/h0sCQAmITQ — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) June 8, 2017

Officers were dispatched to that area just before midnight for a person with a gun call involving a man and a woman who knew each other, Arrona said. Reports from the scene indicated the dispute was domestic in nature.

Officers arrived within minutes and encountered the armed woman, which is when an officer-involved shooting occurred, Arrona said. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted officers to fire.

Officers administered life-saving measures until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived, Arrona said. The woman died at the scene.

A handgun was found at the scene, she said.

No other injuries were reported.

Studebaker Road, between Spring Street and Wardlow Road, is closed for the investigation.

