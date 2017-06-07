Santa Monica tenant faces eviction threat over new security system

- It’s a doorbell dispute between Santa Monica tenant Jessica Katz and her landlord.



“I’m keeping the doorbell,” Katz said.



Katz is fed up with what she calls the lack of security at her apartment complex.



She said the front gate is always wide open so anyone can walk inside and she said the security keypad doesn’t work.



“It feels very unsafe,” Katz said. “Everyone who gets here when it’s dark just can’t believe how easily they can walk straight up to my unit.”



Katz said crime is increasing in the neighborhood and after having some property stolen she complained to the landlord.



But when the single mom said the landlord did make any changes, she took her family’s safety into her own hands.



Katz installed a Ring doorbell about two weeks ago. It’s one of the most popular doorbell cameras on the market for home security.



“The moment you open the door it records,” she said.



But Katz said, as soon as she installed the bell a messenger served her a notice from the landlord’s attorney.



She even captured the exchange on her Ring system.



Jessica read from the notice, “This is your final warning, you must remove the doorbell and patch and paint any holes left in the walls of the property.”



She said the lawyer also threatened eviction if she didn’t comply.



Jessica said she responded to the lawyer, but she’s now up against a June 14th deadline.



“I can’t afford to move,” she said. “I can’t afford to even go to a one bedroom.”



As a mom she said she’s torn, risk losing her home or take down the doorbell and risk her family’s safety.



FOX 11 spoke with the owner of the building and landlord who declined to go on camera and discuss safety concerns at the building.



FOX 11 also left several message for attorney Duane Hall and didn’t hear back.



