LA County Fire hopes for increase in female recruits - with help from the Kardashians

- If you want to recruit female firefighters...what better way to do it than feature the Kardashian family!

My respect for firefighters is on a whole other level! Thank you for ALL that you do for us on a daily! So selfless, so courageous, so brave!! ❤️🚒❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 28, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Yes, it's true.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 28, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Apparently, the producers of the now infamous 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' E! reality show approached the Los Angeles County Fire Department about the ladies taping an episode out at a fire station in Agoura Hills.

The fire department folks told FOX 11's Phil Shuman ''Big picture - that show appeals to young women," so they said 'yes'.

With less than two percent of all LA County firefighters of the female persuasion, the department will take recruiting opportunities wherever it can.

If you are interested, keep an eye out for a future LA County Fire 'boot camp' of sorts - about once a quarter, to introduce women to the firefighter lifestyle and requirements and physical tests. (which are the same as for the men).

