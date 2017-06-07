Drug addicts receive free treatment as part of Anaheim's 'Kindness' campaign

- The idea is simple: If you are addicted to drugs, go to the Anaheim Police Department, ask for help -- and you will get it.

As part of Anaheim's “Kindness” initiative, drug addicts will receive free treatment for their addiction.

“We know we cannot arrest our way out of this problem," said Anaheim Police Department spokesman Mike Lyster. "There's a place for law enforcement, but there's also a place for kindness."

Watch Gina Silva's full report above.

