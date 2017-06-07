Pedestrian-friendly Vista del Mar makeover irks some locals

- The finishing touches were underway Wednesday on the picturesque roadway Vista del Mar, which connects the Westside to the South Bay.

According to officials, the makeover will slow cars on the road, accommodate those on bicycles and eliminate a dangerous crossing for pedestrians headed to Dockweiler State Beach.

The initiative has been led by City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents the area. An explanation on Bonin’s website says the changes will "help make streets in Playa del Rey safer by calming traffic."

But as FOX 11's Matt Johnson reports, some drivers are grumbling with the slowed traffic.

@MikeBoninLA single lane on Vista Del Mar is ridiculous! Takes me 40 mins now to travel 3 miles. How would you like it? pic.twitter.com/BHNTT4xXXg — Jim Duhe (@LA_ASBUILTS) June 7, 2017

