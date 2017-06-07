Pedestrian-friendly Vista del Mar makeover irks some locals

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 07 2017 12:33PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 12:36PM PDT

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. (FOX 11) - The finishing touches were underway Wednesday on the picturesque roadway Vista del Mar, which connects the Westside to the South Bay.

According to officials, the makeover will slow cars on the road, accommodate those on bicycles and eliminate a dangerous crossing for pedestrians headed to Dockweiler State Beach.

The initiative has been led by City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents the area. An explanation on Bonin’s website says the changes will "help make streets in Playa del Rey safer by calming traffic."

But as FOX 11's Matt Johnson reports, some drivers are grumbling with the slowed traffic.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories