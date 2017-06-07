2 people shot in Compton, including a child

- A shooting in Compton on Wednesday left a child and another person wounded, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m. at Compton Boulevard and Lime Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately known, and no arrests were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

