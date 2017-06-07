Officer injured and suspect killed in Wilmington shooting

- Authorities on Wednesday were investigating an officer- involved shooting that left one suspect dead and an officer injured.

Two suspects were believed to be shooting at each other about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Wilmington Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LADP's Media Relations Section.

When officers responded and observed the suspects, an officer-involved shooting occurred, Lopez said. Police did not say what specifically prompted the shooting.

The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital, Lopez said, but it wasn't immediately clear what his injury was or how he sustained it, although police said the officer was not shot.

The other suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Images from the scene showed a white tent over the front of a police cruiser that was stopped askew on the sidewalk. It wasn't immediately clear if the deceased suspect also was struck by a police cruiser.

LAPD's Force Investigation Division was investigating, according to Lopez.

