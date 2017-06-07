Man shot in Gardena after stopping to exchange info in rear-end crash, police say

- While trying to do the right thing, a man was shot in a possible robbery early Wednesday in Gardena, police said.

The incident was reported at about 4 a.m. near a Chevron gas station located at Rosecrans and Vermont avenues. Authorities said a man left a nearby casino with a couple thousand dollars in his pocket. He was driving down Rosecrans Avenue when suddenly he was rear-ended.

He stopped at the Chevron station to exchange information with the other driver, thinking he was doing the right thing.

Sources tell FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette three men in a gray SUV apparently set him up to be robbed and ended up shooting him.

The victim ran across the street to a 7-Eleven and called for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the three suspects took off.

Investigators were reviewing area surveillance cameras and interviewing witnesses to get a better description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.

