Pulse nightclub shooting survivors still recovering one year later

- Three men, who share an unbreakable bond as survivors of the Pulse Nightclub massacre, were in Los Angeles this week to speak on gun violence nearly a year after the deadly attack.

"It's been a long journey, but I'm staying as positive as I can because I feel that helps with the recovering and healing process," survivor Angel Colon said.

For Colon, that healing is still happening. He had his final surgery three weeks ago for injuries he sustained the night of June 12, 2016.

"I was shot quick after he started shooting," Colon remembers. "I ran about two or three steps and he shot me on my right leg first and that's when I fell."

Colon said he was on the main club floor when the 29-year-old gunman opened fire while Angel Santiago said he was hiding out, crammed in the restroom.

"I was in the rear men's restroom in the handicap stall with about 15 or so others," Santiago said. "I sustained two injuries. I was shot in my right rear and my left heel."

A total of 58 people were wounded and 49 others were killed in what was the country's worst mass shooting in history. Luis Roldan survived, but he lost several loved ones.

"My ex-boyfriend passed. My best friend, he's alive, but his mother Brenda passed away," Roldan said.

All three men agree they will never forget those memories, but they're moving forward with the help of family and community support.

"I've made it a point to go out and enjoy myself and not let that person win," Santiago said. "That's just how I live my life now."

The men will speak about preventing gun violence at a Brady Campaign event on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

