Shootout between Victorville store employee and suspected thieves send three to the hospital

- A frightening shootout in Victorville between a store employee and two suspected thieves sent all three men to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.



One suspect was handcuffed and rolled out on a gurney, the second suspect's injuries were so severe, crews airlifted him to the hospital.



The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department say a shootout occurred between the suspects and a store employee after the men threatened to steal merchandise.



A nearby employee says the pawn shop is run by a family who's been here decades.



One injured employee compressed his wounds outside the store Tuesday before being pushed out in a gurney.



Deputies say two other employees were in the store at the time, but they were not injured.



With a potential crime that could have had far greater consequences, many in the area are frustrated by the brazen attack.



"I know them for a long time, and they very nice people. They don't deserve to be hurt like that," said nearby store owner Bartolo Ruiz.



All three men are expected to survive.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.



