LA City Fire adds drones to arsenal to protect firefighters

- The LA City Fire Department plans to add a fleet of drones to its firefighting arsenal. The Board Of Fire Commissioners gave the go-ahead for the fire department to launch the drone program.

It will be one of the first metropolitan fire departments to make a significant drone acquisition.

But as you can see in this video, other fire departments have been using drones for some time to assess incidents and gather information.

The drone program would be used to enhance firefighter safety, but before it is implemented, the department will discuss privacy concerns with the ACLU.

Drone programs have been restricted by fears that they could be used to conduct surveillance on citizens.

