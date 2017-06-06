Violent sexual predator captured by police after 5-year rampage

- A Monrovia man was identified Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as a suspect in a series of sexual assaults over the past five years.

Jason Chung Chien Yu, 41, is set to be arraigned June 16 in a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on one count each of sodomy by use of force, forcible oral copulation, assault with intent to commit a felony and false imprisonment by violence involving one alleged victim in April 2017, and one count of kidnapping to commit another crime involving another alleged victim in February 2012, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

But the sheriff's department said at least six females were attacked since 2012, with one allegedly identifying Yu as her assailant. Authorities believe Yu lured women into his car by offering them money or drugs in exchange

for sex, took them to a motel and sexually assaulted them, according to sheriff's officials.

He allegedly frequented areas in the San Gabriel Valley, including El Monte, Monterey Park and Temple City, along with the city of Lynwood. "He targets women on major thoroughfares. He targets women that are

addicted to drugs or are drug users and he has proven to be violent. He targets women that are more vulnerable than most,'' sheriff's Lt. Todd Deeds told reporters. "The number of years that he's been doing it, for over five years, we believe there are other victims out there, and that's what we want -- people to come forward. We want you to know that Mr. Yu is in custody and we want you to feel safe notifying law enforcement. And we feel that we've taken a predator off the street.''

Yu was arrested May 24 at his workplace in Irwindale by detectives from the sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau, and has remained behind bars since then.

Cindy Campos says her boyfriend rents a bedroom from the accused at his house in Monrovia and that there's been problems in the past. "All I know is that the other tenants that have rented the master bedroom have all left in 6 months - they never stay because they have problems with him."

She also recalled a scary night at the house involving Yu and another woman. "I think she was either yelling like she was in trouble in the house or something like that.

FOX 11 Logan Byrnes asked "Did you call the police?" to which Campos replied "No, I didn't know if it was a girlfriend or if it was an act or what."

Yu is currently being held on a $1.3 million-dollar bond. His next preliminary hearing is June 16th.

Authorities believe there might be additional victims. Anyone with information related to the investigation was asked to call the department's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.

