Comedian David Spade is latest victim in string of celebrity burglaries

- "Just Shoot Me'' and "Rules of Engagement'' actor David Spade is the latest victim in a string of Southland celebrity burglaries.

Beverly Hills police say they are investigating a burglary that occurred at Spade's home between May 27 and June 2.

Spade was not home at the time, police said.

"Because this is an active investigation, no additional details are available for release at this time,'' Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said.

The news of this broke on TMZ with a short clip in which Spade is driving along his street and says, "another fun day at the house… sweet… all good news.”

It really wasn't a case of good news for Spade. TMZ says someone or some people got into his Beverly Hills home disabled the alarm system and took Spade's safe. The safe was filled with about $80,000 in cash and jewelry including a prized possession... his mom's wedding ring.

Alarms can be a big help according to Police expert, Jim Holcomb. But, in the case David Spade…whose house cameras and alarms were disabled. Holcomb said, "safes are hard to find and hard to carry, but the interesting thing is the crooks circumnavigated the security system...they (were) sophisticated instead of the door kickers like we see.”

He suggests prisoners getting out with early release may be at fault for a rise in home burglaries because the punishment isn't severe.

Spade's neighbor Shirelle Kashanian says that Spade is a friendly guy. She lives across the street and when they're both outside. ”We wave at each other…very friendly.” As for the burglary, she says, "it’s crazy…the streets are always quiet, and you’d never guess something like this would ever happen especially when there are gates and there are police around here too. You would think someone wouldn’t do that.”



But, they did and Police in Beverly Hills are asking for the public's help to find whoever was responsible.

Spade, an alum of "Saturday Night Live,'' is the latest celebrity to be targeted by thieves in recent months. Break-ins have been reported at the homes of celebrities such as Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum, Jaime Pressly, Yasiel Puig and Derek Fisher.

