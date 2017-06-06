Waze expands carpool service to all of California

- Google-owned traffic and navigation app Waze announced it's expanding its carpool service from San Francisco to all of California beginning Tuesday.

Waze Carpool connects drivers and riders with similar destinations to commute together, resulting in fewer vehicles on the road. They are not drivers for hire, but Waze users making the most of a trip already planned.

Coordination and payments are automatically handled through the app. Riders and drivers share the cost of gas for the trip -- no greater than the federal mileage rate of $.54 per mile.

Waze Carpool is only available for two rides a day, the company says.

