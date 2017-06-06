17-year-old shot and killed in Wilmington

- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Tuesday in Wilmington.

The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of I Street, according to Sgt. Bradley Hearn of the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division.

The boy died at the scene, Hearn said.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

