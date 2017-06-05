Parent chaperone arrested for inappropriate contact with middle school student

- Los Angeles police have arrested a 35-year-old parent who allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student while working as a chaperone on a field trip for students at Patrick Henry Middle School in Granada Hills.

School authorities say students were concerned about the behavior of the chaperone who accompanied them on a district-authorized field trip on May 31st.

Hugo Paniagua allegedly contacted a minor during and after last week's field trip with the intent to commit a felony sex act, police say.

