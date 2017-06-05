$3000 reward offered in case of abandoned hedgehogs in San Diego

- San Diego officials are offering a $3,000 reward in an animal cruelty case. They want to know who could have dumped 15 hedgehogs in an Ocean Beach trash can last Thursday.

Five of the animals were found dead in a sealed plastic garbage bag - another had to be euthanized later.

The remaining nine were taken to the county agency’s shelter and are expected to survive.

It's illegal to own hedgehogs in California.

