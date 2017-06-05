Grandmother sought after allegedly stabbing two grandchildren, daughter

- Colton police are searching for a grandmother who allegedly stabbed two of her grandchildren, one fatally, and her adult daughter on Monday morning.

Around 9:10 AM a woman called 911 saying she and her two children had been stabbed by her mother.

One of the grandchildren was killed in the attack and the other is in critical condition. The condition of the suspect's daughter is unknown.

The suspect is 42-year-old Nicole Clark. Police say she is driving a Hyundai Sonata with license plate number 7TQL009.

