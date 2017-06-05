Portion of 6th Street in DTLA closed through November during Metro project

- A stretch of Sixth Street in Downtown Los Angeles will be closed between Flower and Hope Streets for several months.

The construction work started Saturday and will remain in effect until the first week of November to allow crews to do work related to subway construction, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The closure will also shut down the southbound Sixth Street off-ramp from the 110 Freeway and reduce the northbound Sixth Street off-ramp from two lanes to one between Figueroa and Flower streets.



The construction is part of the Regional Connector Transit Project, a 1.9-mile underground light-rail extension that will connect the Blue, Expo and Gold Lines in downtown Los Angeles. When it's complete in 2021, the project will include three new stations at First Street/Central Avenue, Second Street/Broadway and Second Place/Hope Street.

The work happening between 7 a.m. and midnight seven days a week will include drilling, excavation and the relocation and protection of three underground utility vaults.

Sixth Street through-traffic eastbound will be detoured south on Bixel Street, east on Seventh Street, north on Olive Street and then back to Sixth Street.

With the off-ramp closure in place, southbound freeway traffic will be detoured through the Fourth Street off-ramp to Grand Avenue and then back to Sixth Street.



Metro is advising northbound 110 motorists to use the Ninth Street off-ramp as an alternative to avoid delays.

