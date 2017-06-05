Mother of missing South Pasadena boy speaks to FOX 11

- It's been six weeks since 5-year-old Ara Andressian Jr. of South Pasadena disappeared, and his mother has decided to speak out.

The last confirmed sighting of the child was on April 20 at Disneyland where he went with his father and grandmother. Authorities said they all left the park together, but police do not know what happened to the boy after that.

His father, who was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle with Andressian Jr.'s mother, was found two days later, reportedly unconscious, at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena.

His car was parked nearby, doused in gasoline both inside and out. A gas container was found inside the car with matches.

In his only public statement in writing, Andressian said he had gone to the park with his son where he believes he was attacked.

What happened to the boy is a mystery.

Now, in an an exclusive interview with FOX 11's Gigi Graciette, the boy's mother Ana Estevez has decided to speak out and give us a look inside the world of a broken-hearted mother whose only mission now is to find her 5-year-old son.

Police have confirmed that Estevez is not a suspect in the boy's disappearance.

FOX 11 has repeatedly reached out to Ara Andressian, Sr.'s criminal attorney, requesting an interview or at the very least a comment, but our calls have gone unanswered.

The child is white, 4-feet-1 and approximately 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and plaid shorts and has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.

South Pasadena police asked anyone with information about the boy to call them at (626) 403-7297. Sheriff's detectives can be reached at (323) 890-5500.

