Elderly driver spills coffee, hits gas pedal, crashes into mom, toddler

- A woman and her baby were critically injured today at a traffic crash in Lake Balboa.



Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash in the 16900 of West Vanowen Street at 1:02 p.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police say an elderly driver, a 70-year-old woman spilled coffee on her lap coming out of the drive-thru.

She then hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes hitting two other people.



Paramedics rushed the woman and child to an area hospital in critical condition, Stewart said.



Three other people were also being evaluated by paramedics at the scene of the crash, she said.

