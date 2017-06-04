VIDEO: Horse rescued after falling off cliff in Malibu State Creek Park

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 04 2017 08:14PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 09:28PM PDT

(FOX 11) - An injured horse named 'Jack'  that apparently fell off a cliff and into heavy thick brush had to be airlifted from Malibu State Creek Park.

It happened near the Mullholland highway and Las Virgenes area.



The animal had to be sedated and secured before making the aerial journey.
    
It took two attempts, but the horse was successfully airlifted to safety.
     


No word on the horse's condition and the the vets on scene were giving it liquids.

