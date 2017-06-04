VIDEO: Horse rescued after falling off cliff in Malibu State Creek Park

- An injured horse named 'Jack' that apparently fell off a cliff and into heavy thick brush had to be airlifted from Malibu State Creek Park.



It happened near the Mullholland highway and Las Virgenes area.







The animal had to be sedated and secured before making the aerial journey.



It took two attempts, but the horse was successfully airlifted to safety.



HORSE RESCUE 6/4/17 COPT11 rescued horse named "Jack" from steep slope in Malibu Creek SP w/@LACo_FD @LACoAnimalCare & Conejo Valley Equine pic.twitter.com/7HNsxy0sWa — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) June 5, 2017



No word on the horse's condition and the the vets on scene were giving it liquids.

