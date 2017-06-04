2 killed in Camarillo single-engine plane crash

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 04 2017 05:10PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 10:16PM PDT

(FOX 11) - A father and son are killed in a single-engine plane crash just before 4 p.m. in an area of Ventura County near Camarillo.

A tragic loss for a Calabasas family.

Ed Laskos has more on what happened and what investigators are saying about the crash.

