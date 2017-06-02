Comedians react to Kathy Griffin's 'shocking' Trump photo shoot

“I think there is a line, you do respect the office of the President if not the man himself,” comedian, Paul Rodriguez, said about his fellow comedian Kathy Griffin’s photo controversy.

Rodriguez believes the image of her and the fake beheading of President Trump, crossed the line.

“Now people are looking for something even more shocking and I can’t think of anything more shocking than what she did,” Rodriguez said.

“I love what I do,” Griffin said in a press conference Friday morning. “I love making people laugh more than anything in the world.”

The backlash from Griffin’s photo proved many American’s didn’t find her photoshoot funny.

As a comic, Rodriguez even even called it irresponsible. "I hope that she realizes that this behavior towards the President might incite someone whose not all there,” he said. “God forbid one of her devoted fans might see this as a message.”

Griffin has since apologized for the images saying she’s now receiving threats. “The death threats that I’m getting are constant and they are detailed and they are serious and they are specific,” Griffin said.

But marketing professor Ira Kalb said Griffin made yet another mistake playing the role of victim in her apology.

“She created this situation by having that photo shoot and then calling herself a victim I don’t think a lot of people would react well to that,” Ira Kalb, USC Marketing Professor, said.

While Griffin has had multiple shows cancelled, Kalb doesn’t think the controversy is a career killer.

“Her style of comedy and her branding is such that she’s very hard edged and she’s controversial and she’s appealing to that audience,” Kalb said.

Rodriguez said the comedy community is willing to accept Griffin back, noting that everyone makes a mistake.

“Go back and think of some joke that will be truthful, benign and not incite violence,” Rodriguez said.

