- While some cities have gotten rid of their red light cameras, West Hollywood is expanding its program.

Susan Hirasuna was cruising around West Hollywood, where the city will soon decide whether to start ticketing people.

For now, the cameras are located at:

East and westbound Beverly Boulevard at Robertson Boulevard.

North and southbound La Brea Avenue at Fountain Avenue.

La Brea Avenue at Fountain Avenue. North and southbound La Brea Avenue at Santa Monica Boulevard.

North and southbound La Cienega Boulevard at Melrose Avenue.

