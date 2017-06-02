FBI needs your help in finding 'Dual Valley Bandit' bank robber

- The FBI today sought public help to find a man dubbed the "Dual Valley Bandit", who has robbed five banks in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys in the past two weeks.

Security images were released of the suspect, who committed crimes in Burbank, South Pasadena, North Hollywood, Woodland Hills, and Tarzana, Laura Eimiller of the FBI said.

The man is described as white, about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, about 175 pounds, and has facial hair in a stubble.

"During the robberies, the suspect passes a note demanding cash in several denominations and makes oral demands for cash as well,'' Eimiller said.

"The suspect has been described as neatly dressed and can be seen in bank surveillance photos with casual clothing, a baseball hat and wayfarer-style sunglasses,'' Eimiller said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call their local FBI office or call 911.

In Los Angeles, the FBI may be reached 24 hours a day at (888) 226-8443.

