Mumps outbreak declared in Los Angeles County after more than 40 cases reported

- Public health officials declared an outbreak this week after more than 40 people in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas were diagnosed with mumps.

While some of the patients are women, health officials noted most are gay men and the majority of cases are linked to crowded venues like gyms, bars, theaters and nightclubs.

In some cases, the patients were fully vaccinated with the mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) shot.

Officials did not specify the timeframe of the outbreak nor the condition of the patients diagnosed.

Orange County health officials also cited an increase in the mumps with 17 reported cases so far this year, which is more than triple what the county normally sees.

According to the CDC, symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and swollen salivary glands.

