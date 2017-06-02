LAPD officer helps stop passenger trying to break into cockpit on flight

- A Los Angeles Police Department officer helped stop a passenger trying to breach the cockpit last month on a flight from LAX to Honolulu.

Video posted online May 19 showed the man being taken into custody by federal agents when the plane landed and then guided out in handcuffs.

LAPD Det. Ross Nemeroff was on the flight and shared what happened that day with FOX 11's Matt Johnson.

