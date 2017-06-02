Kathy Griffin and lawyer to discuss Trump photo controversy

- Backlash against Kathy Griffin continues to grow with two New Jersey theaters announcing Thursday that they had canceled two shows after the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Earlier this week, CNN said Griffin would no longer co-host its live New Year's Eve special from Times Square, a gig she'd had for more than a decade, and another show was canceled at a New Mexico casino. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.

Though Griffin, 56, apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for posting the images.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will hold a news conference Friday in Woodland Hills to discuss the comedian's "motivation" behind the much-criticized photo, and respond "to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured."

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin "disgusting" and said the photo was "completely outrageous."

The comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday's images.

