Man armed with knife attacks jogger in Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area

- A woman was robbed and assaulted Thursday night by a man armed with a knife while running along a trail in the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area.

The attack was reported at 8:35 p.m. on a path alongside Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue, said Officer Irma Mota of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The woman was running along the path when she looked back and noticed the man with a large knife, Mota said.

The man asked the woman for her cellphone, which she gave him, before he threw her onto some bushes and jumped on top of her.

The woman tried to take the man's knife away and when she screamed, the man fled, Mota said.

The woman suffered a cut to one of her hands from the knife but her injury did not required her to be taken to a hospital, Mota said.

A description of the attacker was not available.

