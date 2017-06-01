Family of missing 77-year-old San Bernardino man pleads for public's help

- The family of a missing San Bernardino man is pleading with the public to help find him.



77-year-old Alexander Quiroz left his home to get some gas and go to Smart and Final Monday afternoon.



His daughter says he needs oxygen every night and becomes impaired if he doesn't get it.



He was driving a blue Chyrsler Pacifica with California plates 7XUK482.



If you have any information please call the San Bernardino Police.

