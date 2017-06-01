'Jordan's Law' bill aimed at violence posted online passes California Assembly

- It is an ugly and violent use of social media to physically attack somebody -- and record it so it can be posted online. Now California is stepping up to stop it.

Last December 14-year-old Jordan Peisner was sucker-punched in West Hills by a teenager he did not know.

A girl shot it on a cell phone -- and it was posted on Snapchat.

Jordan and his dad have since been pushing ‘Jordan's Law’.

On Wednesday it passed the State Assembly in Sacramento.

‘Jordan's Law’ will increase the penalty not only for the attacker -- but for anybody who conspires to take video of an attack.

Jordan appeared recently on our Sunday afternoon public affairs show ‘FOX 11 In Depth’.

The bill now heads to the California Senate for approval.

