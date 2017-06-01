CA Senate votes to push back 'last call' at local bars to 4:00am

- In a big boost for the already popular West Coast nightlife scene, the California Senate just voted to pass a landmark bill to extend “last call” to serve alcohol to 4:00am.

The current and original "last call" still holds at 2:00am.

It doesn't force all communities to extend the hours, but gives them the choice to do so.

The bill now has to pass the Assembly and be signed by Governor Jerry Brown.

If passed California will join other metropolitan cities in the US and the world in quenching one's thirst well into the early morning hours.

