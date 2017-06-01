Pit Bull shot outside Hollywood theater by off-duty LAPD officer

- A dog was shot Thursday by an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer at a business in the Hollywood tourist zone.

Police received a report about 3 p.m. of a vicious dog at a business in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Highland Avenue, according to Officer Irma Mota of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations

Section.

The dog was shot by an off-duty LAPD officer, she said.

#LAPD off duty ofcr involved in shooting of dog in 6800 blk of Hollywood Bl. Expect delays due to street closures in the area. PIO enroute. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 1, 2017

It was unclear if the officer was injured and the condition of the dog was not immediately available.

According to a report from the scene, the dog was a pit bull that was shot in the head at the Disney Studio Store and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop, where the officer was working a private security job along with

a second security guard who also may have opened fire on the dog.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.