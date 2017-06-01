SpaceX, Tesla founder Elon Musk quits Trump council: 'Climate change is real!'

- SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said today he is stepping down from various presidential advisory panels in response to Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

"Am departing presidential councils,'' Musk wrote on Twitter following Trump's announcement. "Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.''

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Musk served on the president's Strategic and Policy Forum, a business advisory group, and also served as an adviser on various jobs and manufacturing efforts.

Musk indicated Wednesday that he would step away from those panels if Trump opted out of the Paris agreement, tweeting that he has "done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH (White House) & via councils, that we remain.''

After confirming Thursday he will depart the presidential advisory board, Musk took aim at one of Trump's claims about the agreement -- that the pact will allow China to continue increasing emission for the next dozen years.

"Under Paris deal, China committed to produce as much clean electricity by 2030 as the US does from all sources today,'' Musk wrote on his Twitter page.

Under Paris deal, China committed to produce as much clean electricity by 2030 as the US does from all sources today https://t.co/F8Ppr2o7Rl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Trump's announcement and Musk's response came just hours before Hawthorne-based SpaceX was set to launch a supply mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.