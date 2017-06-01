'Glamour Project' provides beauty treatment to ex-gang members, survivors of domestic abuse

- A little pampering can go a long way! It can make a woman feel sassy, bold and confident.

That’s why Evvy Shapiro and Kara Fox created Glamour Project, a non-profit volunteer program that gives the gift of beauty through fashion makeovers and glamorous photo shoots.

The recipients are survivors of domestic abuse, ex-gang members and women who have been incarcerated.

“If no one tells you that you’re beautiful and you’re a good person, how do you know? And a lot of people that we work with don’t remember how beautiful they are and how important they are and how we value them,” Fox said.

For more information on Glamour Project, visit www.glamourproject.org.

