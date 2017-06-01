Take a tour inside Voodoo Doughnut's first CA location at Universal CityWalk

- Voodoo Doughnut has arrived in Southern California!

The popular doughnut eatery already has locations in Denver and Austin along with Portland and Eugene in Oregon, but the first location to open in California is now serving delicious treats at Universal CityWalk.

The owners joined Matt Johnson Thursday to show off their brand new Los Angeles spot and the classics like Bacon Maple Bar, Grape Ape and Voodoo Doll doughnuts.

If you really love these doughnuts, the company's website says you can even get married here.

