$30K worth of equipment, cash stolen from Woodland Hills church

- Thousands of dollars worth of equipment and cash was stolen early Monday from a church in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

Burglars ransacked the Woodland Hills Community Church at about 3 a.m. The suspects stole computers, projectors, microphones, a sound board and a new keyboard, police said.

Woodland Hills Community Church burglarized. Thieves took off with $30,000 in equipment, cash and gift cards. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/Rf3S1Yvl5W — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) June 1, 2017

A safe was also stolen, containing cash and gift cards for the needy, and the building was severely damaged.

Church officials said Dr. Martin Luther King spoke there in 1961. Additionally, the church serves as a meeting place for boy scouts, girl scouts and other various meetings.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help replace the stolen equipment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.

