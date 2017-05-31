Hundreds of soccer players come out to remember coaches killed in fatal accident

- Hundreds of young soccer players came together in a Chino soccer field to remember two of their beloved coaches who died in a fatal highway accident Memorial Day weekend.



Matt Hodges and Gabby Constante died in a freeway collision coming back from a river trip when they collided with another vehicle on Highway 177.



Two others also died in the accident.



"I still feel like I'm living a dream right now and it's not a good dream I want to wake up, says Rachel Wakefield, a Legends FC Volunteer.



Matt and Gabby were Ayala High School Girls' Variety Head Soccer Coach and Assistant Coach ....but they had also coached hundreds of kids over the years through the Legends FC-soccer league.



Some of the people they mentored were also their own family members.



"Anyone who had a dream. Anyone who loved soccer, she wanted to help them. Go to college. She wanted to mentor anyone she could. She was my mentor. My angel," said Eric Constante.



Many of their kids released hundreds of balloons into the air to remember 26 year old Matt and 20 year old Gabby...attaching handwritten notes inside for them.



"One thing that I found out through this process that I kind of knew is just how many people in the club - we have a big club - is how many people he was abel to touch along the way," said Josh Hodges, Matt's older brother.



Many students and family held hands, huddled, while coming to terms with the fatal collision that took away the two young lives.



"Earth has lost 2 lights and they will never be replaced," said Wakefield.



"She was beautiful...She was our light...she was what held us together," said Chris Pursley, Gabby's sister.