Auto theft investigation erupts in gunfire at Hesperia Walmart

- One person was shot and killed and a second passenger wounded Wednesday during an officer-involved shooting in Hesperia.

The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. at a Walmart parking lot in the 13400 block of Main Street, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Officers were at the Walmart parking lot investigating a crime when they believed they saw a second crime involving suspects attempting to steal a vehicle. The undercover officers from Fontana and the California Highway Patrol approached the vehicle and boxed it in when an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Authorities said the suspect in the driver’s seat was shot and killed. A passenger in the front seat was injured, and a third person in the back was not hurt.

None of the officers were injured.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

