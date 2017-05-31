Dobby the fennec fox squeaks with excitement at new home

- Dobby, a 2-lb fennec fox, is one of the newest residents at Animal Tracks, Inc in Santa Clarita.

Animal Tracks is a sanctuary that provides homes for exotic animals and wildlife that cannot be returned to their natural habitat.

In Dobby’s case, that's the Sahara of North Africa.

The sanctuary has posted several videos of the fox on Facebook, writing that he squeaks excitedly when he's happy.

Dobby is one of the animals the public can visit at Animal Tracks during educational tours.

Go to www.animaltracksinc.org to RSVP for an interactive tour.

