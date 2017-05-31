MicroPAD: Stackable pods could help house homeless in SoCal

- There's enough space for a bed, desk and chair, a kitchen with a microwave and refrigerator, as well as a shower, sink and some closets -- all in 160 square feet.

These MicroPad units could be the solution to the city's homeless problem, providing stackable, interlockable, apartment spaces for people otherwise on the streets.

Los Angeles and Orange County city officials are considering these units as a viable option to address the epic homeless problem in the Southland.

