Face Forward charity offering pro bono reconstructive surgery to Manchester bombing victims

- Face Forward works to offer reconstructive surgery pro bono to victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and most recently -- victims of the Manchester bombing.

Founder Deborah Alessi stopped by Good Day LA Wednesday to discuss the charity's effort to help those affected by the attack.

Watch the full interview above.

You can follow Face Forward on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.