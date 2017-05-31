Face Forward charity offering pro bono reconstructive surgery to Manchester bombing victims

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: May 31 2017 08:47AM PDT

Updated: May 31 2017 08:48AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Face Forward works to offer reconstructive surgery pro bono to victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and most recently -- victims of the Manchester bombing.

Founder Deborah Alessi stopped by Good Day LA Wednesday to discuss the charity's effort to help those affected by the attack.

