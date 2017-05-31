Police: 13-year-old girl reported missing in Boyle Heights

- Authorities on Wednesday asked for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Boyle Heights and who is described by her family as depressed.

Evelyn Morales was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Chicago Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Her family fears she could be a danger to herself, police said.

Evelyn is Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 1 and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with Utah on the front, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts was urged to contact LAPD Hollenbeck detectives at (323) 342-4101.

