Water main break causes sinkhole in Tarzana

- A break in an 8-inch water main Wednesday in Tarzana interrupted service to several dozen customers.

The break was reported about 1:40 a.m. and led to a sinkhole that blocked traffic on southbound Tampa Avenue near Topham Street. Northbound lanes remained open.

Crews were sent to repair the cast-iron pipe, fill the hole and resurface the roadway.

