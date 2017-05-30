91 Fwy construction damaging homes, creating earthquake-like tremors

- It's the freeway construction promising to make driving on the 91 Freeway easier, but some neighbors say its made living in their homes much more difficult.



They say nearby freeway construction has lowered the value of their homes, even damaging parts of it.



Residents like Warren Stockwell on Pennyroyal Drive say cracks left behind both outside and inside their homes, come from construction pile driving just a few hundred feet away



Crews have been working to expand the 91 freeway fast track lanes since 2014. That means part of highway - specifically the highway exit - has moved closer to many of these neighbors homes



"You can here trucks going by and cranes moving. Construction workers yelling - talking to each other - at all hours, even on the weekend," said Stockwell.



SIxteen homeowners are now suing the Riverside County Transportation Commission and the construction company behind the project.



The Riverside County Transportation Commission says they can't comment because of pending litigation. We did not immediately hear back from the project's contractor.



Residents hope to be compensated for the damage they say the construction has caused.

"We may have lost 25% of our property value," says Stockwell.